Open House Celebrates Campus Completion!

See northside aquatic center, band shell & more at St. Ann Center.

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care invites the public to the Completion Celebration and Open House for its Bucyrus Campus, 2450 W. North Ave., from 1-3 p.m., Friday, June 7. Guests can explore newly constructed additions to the center, which provides child and adult day care and health and educational services to the community.

The new spaces include an indoor Aquatic Center, state-of the-art Dementia Care Wing, Overnight Respite Care Unit, Art Studio, Beauty Salon and Childcare Classrooms. An outdoor entertainment venue, the Indaba Band Shell, will also open, launching a series of family-friendly performances. In traditional African culture, Indaba refers to a gathering to discuss issues affecting the village.

The Bucyrus Campus opened in September 2015 with several spaces left unfinished. A successful capital campaign and a $5 million grant from Wisconsin’s capital budget, received in 2017, allowed St. Ann Center to complete the $28 million, two-story, 80,000-square-foot facility this spring. All new areas are expected to begin operation throughout 2019.

The Completion Celebration will begin at the band shell at 1 p.m. with the untying of a kente cloth bow, and continue with remarks from Kaylan Haywood II, representative for Wisconsin’s 16th Assembly District; Russell W. Stamper II, 15th District Alderman; Supreme Moore Omukunde, 10th District County Supervisor and Sr. Diana De Bruin, Associate Director of Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi. There will also be a multicultural blessing and libation ceremony and a performance by the Parklawn Assembly of God Praise Dancers. Public tours of the facility, entertainment and refreshments will be part of the celebration, along with a Trade Fair featuring north side entrepreneurs.

“These beautiful spaces will serve to connect our community,” said Sr. Edna Lonergan, St. Ann Center founder and CEO. “The band shell will draw talented people from the neighborhood who haven’t had an audience before. Our expanded dementia care and overnight respite will allow people to go to work knowing their loved ones are receiving compassionate care. Also, we’re committed to making sure our children learn how to swim before they start kindergarten.”

Nationally, 70% of African-American children, 58% of Hispanic children and 40% of white children have little or no swimming ability and are at risk of water-related injury or death.

The Bucyrus Campus is a replication of St. Ann Center’s Stein Campus, located on Milwaukee’s south side for more than 30 years. Featuring a unique intergenerational model, the center provides community-based health and educational day services to children, frail elders and adults with cognitive and physical disabilities, while providing resources and support to their caregivers. Other services open to the community include a medical clinic and a specialized dental clinic that exclusively serves people with physical or cognitive disabilities.

For more information, contact Casey Rozanski at (414) 977-5062 or [email protected]