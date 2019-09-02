PORCH LIFE: A Unity Project

Porch Life: I remember growing up on the 3800 block of Florist Avenue and in the summers, we would congregate on various porches. We changed porches until we found the right one, finally settling on one belonging to the Tyler Family. We laughed, fought, ate and did homework all on the porch, after it got too dark to be to far away from the house.

It was a way of life, a way to extend the night with friends, and a place of security, which is why the ideal of “porch life” was perfect for the title of a neighborhood imitative. On Friday August 30th, the 8900 block of Hampton Avenue was the site of Porch Life, an evening of storytelling and spoken word in open mic setting. This was final installment in a Unity Project hosted by Tina Nixon, a humanitarian, author and poet. The settling was beautiful as the words “Porch Life” was illuminated across the front yard of the hosting residence, with people of all ages scattered around the lawn to listen to those with the microphone. Some rapped, told stories or simply told us who they were, an in light o fall the violence lately it was great to see such a peaceful event take place. Thank you to Mrs. Nixon and all who participated.