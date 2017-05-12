Pabst Milwaukee Brewery to Unveil Beer Garden for Grand Opening Festival

on Saturday Arrested Development to Headline Roster of Top Local Performers including IshDARR

MILWAUKEE (May 9, 2017) – The final phase of the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery’s development—an outdoor beer garden—will be unveiled this Saturday , just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. The free, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a number of leading local artists, as well as the Grammy Award-winning band Arrested Development and hip-hop sensation IshDARR. The brewery has also added a new Bier de Mars brew for the festival, which will take place (rain or shine) May 13 from 1 to 7 p.m. on Juneau Avenue between 10th and 11th streets and the adjoining area of 11th street.

Marcus Doucette of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee will DJ the event. Arrested Development, Rolling Stone’s “Band of the Year” in 1993, will headline the street festival. IshDARR, the ascendant local rapper who is currently filming a major Hollywood movie with Matthew McConaughey will kick off the late afternoon. The full schedule of artists includes:

* 1:15-1:45 : Abby Jeanne (alternative soul rock)

* 2:00-2:30 : D’Amato (12-piece funk group)

* 2:45-3:15 : Masked Intruder (punk rock)

* 3:30-3:30 : IshDARR (hip-hop)

* 4:15-4:45 : Hugh Masterson of Hugh Bob & The Hustle (alt country)

* 5:15-5:45 : New Age Narcissism featuring Lex Allen, Siren and Lorde Fred33 (hip-hop/R&B)

* 6:15-7:00 : Arrested Development (hip-hop)

Milwaukeeans from all walks of life are invited to enjoy the all-ages event, which will also offer an art gallery, live paintings presented by Canvas and one-time-only commemorative Pabst Milwaukee Brewery T-shirts. In addition, the festival will include games, activities, food and four exclusive Pabst Milwaukee Brewery draft beers: Bier de Mars, Nor ‘Eastie Boys IPA, Not a Kid Anymore Maibock and Pabst Forst Keller (an unfiltered lager). Beer patrons must be over 21 years of age.

Festival partner Boxed Water , a philanthropic organization and sustainable water company, has donated all water for the festival. Proceeds will further the mission of Milwaukee Riverkeepers , supporting its science-based advocacy program working to protect, improve and advocate for water quality, riparian wildlife habitat and sound land management in the Milwaukee, Menomonee and Kinnickinnic River Watersheds. The Brewcity Bruisers : Milwaukee Roller Derby, will also volunteer their time to promote active engagement and strong women within Milwaukee, with a portion of proceeds donated toward their efforts.