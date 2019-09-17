The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, 21-16 in its home season opener before a sold out Lambeau Field crowd.The

Packers got off to a fast start scoring three touchdowns in the first half.

But the defense for the Vikings made some half-time adjustments and shut the Pack out the rest of the way. But Minnesota’s offense couldn’t take advantage of their defense’s stellar play and was held to sixteen points by a Packer defense that gave the Vikes fits all day. The season opener was dedicated to the late Packer great and NFL and Packer hall of famer Bart Starr who was the quarterback in the glory days of the Vince Lombardi era, and a former head coach of the team in the mid-to-late 70s. Starr’s wife, Cherry Starr, was on hand for the half-time festivities and was given a helmet her husband wore during his playing days. She was escorted onto the field by another Packer legend, former star Quarterback Brett Favre. –All photos by Kim Robinson