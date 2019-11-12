Packers Bounce Back

The Green Bay Packers bounced back from their embarrassing loss to the San Diego Chargers

two weeks ago with a big win this past Sunday over the Carolina Panthers, 24 to 16 at legendary

Lambeau Field. There was plenty of “Packer weather” as the snow and wind made for an

exciting and appropriate backdrop for the game as the Pack rediscovered its running game,

which allowed star Quarterback Aaron Rogers and pro-bowl Wide Receiver Davante Adams to

sting the Panthers repeatedly throughout the game. In the end, it came down to a goal line

stand by the Packer defense preventing Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffery from

getting into the end zone.—Photo by Kim Robinson