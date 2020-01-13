Packers Vs 49ers: History and Its Milwaukee Ties

The Green Bay Packers pull off an impressive win at home against the Seattle Seahawks to advance to the NFC Championship game. Thanks to the efforts of players such as Devante Adams, home grown player Jake Kumrow, Adam Jones and more home grown talent like Jake Kumerow. The last time we were in a NFC championship games, was of course 2015 against the Seahawks, with the result being much different.

Packers and 49ers have met a seven times in the postseason since 1995, with Green Bay boasting a 4-3 lead.

The Packers were 4-1 against the 49ers with Brett Favre quarterbacking the team.

Favre and the Packers beat San Francisco in the divisional playoffs in 1995 and ’96, the NFC Championship Game in 1997 and a Wild Card game in 2001. Favre’s Packers however lost to the 49ers in a Wild Card game in 1998.

Rodgers and the Packers lost in the divisional playoffs at San Francisco in 2012, and dropped a home game to the 49ers in a 2013 Wild Card game.

Green Bay’s most memorable wins of the past quarter century came in the 1995 playoffs, when the Packers were a underdog at San Francisco. But Favre, who won league MVP honors that year, threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, and cornerback Craig Newsome had a 31-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 27-17 win.

Two different teams two different eras coming off impressive wins is sure to be an exciting games. Go pack go!