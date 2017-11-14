Packers Win!

On Sunday November 12, 2017 the Green Bay Packers went into solider field 4 and 4 under the Quarter back Brett Hundley and came out 5 and 4. Brett or should we say Hundley connected for 212 passing yards 3 touch downs and a 7 yard gain on 4th and one for a first down. Hundley was able to march the team down the field by connecting with Davante Adams and the great running back Jamaal Williams came off the bench and performed like he wants to be a starter.

The packers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday November 19 , at Lambeau Field. Lets see with all the injuries if the packers can bring it together for another win with Brett Hundley at the Helm.