Paparazzi’s at Met Gala Tell Nicki Minaj Step Aside When Rihanna Arrived

Every fahionova knows that the biggest day in fashion is the Met Gala. The first Monday in May is Hollywoods ‘Roll Call’ for show stopping. Rihanna did indeed, stop the show.. Nicki Minaj’s show to be exact.

Rumor has been going on all week that Princess Rihanna stole the show as soon as she stepped foot on the carpet. Stealing the paparazzi’s attention, the No Fraud rapper, Nicki Minaj, was asked to step aside.

Apparently the popular star couldn’t get enough attention for herself when Rihanna, who also won best dressed, stepped on the platform.

Stepping into photos with other relevant and big name celebs, Nicki Minaj was desperately trying to keep the attention on her.

There were even witnesses who saw the struggle of the rapper fumbling for photo ops with other celebs. Check out what a witness had to say.

Credit to the The Jasemine Brand for the screenshot.

Nicki poses with the Olsen Twins:

Nicki poses with Kim Kardashian as well.

The rapper even went as far as posting on Instagram what looks like a self proclaimed “best dressed” acknowledgment.

Learning that the post was made by a fan, she deleted the post leaving the REAL met gala best dressed winner to take the crown and the cake.

This year’s theme was centred around legendary designer Rei Kawakubo and her label Comme des Garçons, and titled “Art of the In-Between.”

Nicki Minaj wore custom H&M, which was beautiful, but RiRi stunted in an authentic original custom design of the themed designer.

Rihanna later posted on Instagram, sharing her crown with the world of best dressed.

Many believe that the pop star was throwing shade at Nicki after posting who the real winner was. No frauds in this corner !

What do you think? Was Rihanna throwing shade at Nicki?

