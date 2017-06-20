Parades and Festivals: Milwaukee Celebrates Juneteenth Day

This past Monday marked another year that the world celebrated the freeing of slaves. Dating back to 1865, the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States is Juneteenth.

Led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.

While many people believe that the General was murdered on the way to deliver the news, others believe that the message was intentionally delayed by the enslavers to maintain the labor force on the plantations and that federal troops actually waited for the slave owners to reap the benefits of one last cotton harvest before going to Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.

Whatever the reason, Juneteenth has made history and it is going to continue to. In Milwaukee, a parade was held to mark the occasion, and hundreds of people came out to celebrate.

“I just love it. I love seeing the youth out here. You got some grown ups out here, bagging them up to get them into some positive activities, not some negative activities. If we had more of these people out here today with positive attitudes to help the youth, Milwaukee would be great,” Pamela Armstrong said. Hundreds of community members gathered on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Monday for the 46th annual Juneteenth Day festival and parade, which featured dancers, floats, horseback riders and more. The website shares with its viewers that Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom and achievement,while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures. As it takes on a more national, symbolic and even global perspective, the events of 1865 in Texas are not forgotten, for all of the roots tie back to this fertile soil from which a national day of pride is growing.

Sources: Juneteenth Web, Katie Delong (Fox 6)