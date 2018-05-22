Parents sue child for not moving out

Article courtesy of NBC – Albany, NY via “The Rundown”

A couple in Camillus, New York is asking for a court’s help to get their 30-year-old son out of their house.

In filings to the Supreme Court of New York State,

Christina and Mark Rotondo say they’ve been trying to get their son, Michael Rotondo, to leave their home for several months.

The filing includes five written notices that the couple says it has left for Michael, starting with a note on February 2nd that told him he had 14 days to leave.

In a response filed to the court Wednesday, Michael Rotondo contends that the five written notices did not provide a reasonable amount of time for him to leave, citing Kosa v. Legg as precedent “that there is ‘Common law requirement of six-month notice to quit before tenant may be removed through ejectment action.”

His response asserts none of the notes amount to a six-month notice.