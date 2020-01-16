Personal memories of John Givens, Milwaukee civil rights pioneer-activist

By Richard G. Carter

“The fault is not in the stars, but in ourselves…” William Shakespeare

The sad news of the Dec. 30 passing of John H. Givens — one of my oldest and cherished friends — came crashing down like a thunderbolt from on high. And, as he used to say in his frequent phone calls to me in New York: “I been thinking on you…”

Recently, stranding outside the storied Apollo Theater in Harlem — sidewalks dripping people — I found myself thinking on John. Especially of June 1992.

That night, John, wife Rosa, and daughters, Richelle and Roxanne, hosted a grand gathering at their Grant Blvd. home after my “Father’s Day Eve” jam by the Spaniels, of “Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight” fame at the Varsity Theater on Marquette’s campus.

While reminiscing in New York, I also thought of other unique Milwaukee families who made my years here in town so very special. More later on these special folks.

John Givens and I hung out together on Walnut Street and shared classes and basketball at Lincoln High. Occasionally, after school, we loudly lifted weights in my cousin’s upstairs bedroom at 117 W. Vine St. — to the consternation of my aunt.

While at Lincoln, we shared the late, great Tom Cheeks’ mentoring in the Knights’ social club as a teenager and courted girls at the Northside Y’s Friday “Canteen Nights.”

In December 1952, John and I joined Lincoln High teammates in a Christmas basketball tourney at the downtown YMCA. A neat, black-and-white photo of our team remains on the wall over my desk at home.

Included were coach Ralph Jefferson, Chuck (Smalltime) Johnson, Jesse Nixon, Carl Ray Witherspoon, William Wade and George Lott — all household names in Black Milwaukee in the rollicking days of our youth.

While in the military in France, John was “adopted” by a small town. The denizens appreciated his good nature so much, they felt he was one of their own. I beamed with great pride reading about this in both The Milwaukee Journal and Milwaukee Sentinel.

As adults, John and I shared several career triumphs. For example, I reveled in his historic sit-in at City Hall protesting the racism of inner city merchant Fred Lins, whose meat market on W. Burleigh St. was right around the corner from my home at the time.

During that memorable Spaniels’ night at the Varsity — for which I served as emcee — John presented the legendary doo-wop group with a proclamation from the Milwaukee County Executive.

After my 1995 authorized biography of the Spaniels was published, John lent his support at two of my local book signings — at Harry W. Schwartz downtown and the Readers’ Choice on King Drive.

I recall John’s eloquence at a picnic in 1989 at Kern Park Attending, among others, were Ald. Vel Phillips, author Jake Beason, activist George Sanders, The Milwaukee Journal’s Dave Behrendt and Jay Anderson, me, my wife, Janice and John’s own family.

Our friendship knew no bounds. As we sat at his kitchen table on April 4, 1992 — the same date of Dr. King’s assassination — my father called to tell me of my mother’s death. And John shed tears and grieved along with me.

I sorely miss John. I miss the barbeque cookouts at his home, where he was the world’s most gracious and generous host to me and my wife. I miss his outspoken knowledge of important issues at parties I threw at my place. And I loved the morning he was such an authoritative guest in 1994 on my “Carter-McGee Report” on WNOV radio.

John and I discussed writing a book about his life. Perhaps we should have, because he was a Milwaukee man for all time, and I will always cherish his friendship. Now my pal, John Givens, is gone. He belongs to the ages. May he rest in peace.

John’s public life was expertly chronicled in last week’s Community Journal. It was easy for me to understand he was so active in such a profound, yet humanitarian manner.

* * * * * * * * * *

In addition to John Givens’ family, following are some influential others I revered during my years in Milwaukee — most of whom are no longer with us:

Vel, Dale, Paul and Ethel Phillips

: The iconic Phillips family was one of the most respected in Black Milwaukee’s history. The dynamic Vel was the subject of my first achievement in journalism — a profile for SEPIA Magazine in October 1958 headlined “Milwaukee’s First Woman Alderman.” She went on to historic heights — once as national committeewoman for Wisconsin Democratic party, and her influence never waned.

Vel’s husband, Dale, was a talented local attorney and his brother, Paul — a record-breaking sprinter at Marquette who nearly qualified for the 1936 U.S. Olympic team — later headed the Urban League in Grand Rapids, Mich. Paul’s wife, Ethel — one of my mother’s four sisters — and their accomplished son, Michael, relocated to Racine

Theophilus (Ted) and Patsy Crockett

: Members of the extended Colin and Moody families — which lived for decades at 117 W. Vine St. and 519 W. Brown St. — Pat and Ted excelled in heir careers as a lawyer and librarian when acknowledged, successful Black professionals in Milwaukee were rare.

After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, Ted attended UWM, earned a law degree at Marquette and stood out as a Milwaukee assistant city attorney in the 1950s-60s.

Before moving to N. 16th St. near Rufus King High with sons, Jeffrey and Mark, the Crocketts lived in low-income, Black-owned Carver Memorial Homes on N. 4th St. between W. Vine St. and W. Reservoir Ave.

Thomas and Diane Cheeks:

As the revered mentor of many of the inner-city’s Black teenagers during his eventful days as a teacher and basketball and track coach at Lincoln High School, Mr. Cheeks — a native of Iowa — and his accomplished wife, Diane, were among the most notable Black or White residents in Milwaukee history.

Second only to my late father, he was the most influential man in my life. Among his numerous local milestones was his position as Milwaukee Public School Systems’ first Black faculty member at a secondary school (Lincoln High) and, in 1959, served on The Mayor’s Study Committee on Social Problems-Inner Core. The venerable Mr. Cheeks, whose Near North Side home was near to that of my family, passed away at 93 in 2001.

Reuben and Mildred Harpole:

Two of my dearest friends, the Harpoles personify the heights to which Black Milwaukeeans can reach. Prior to meeting Millie, I spent many days and nights at the Harpole house at N. 8th St. and W. Garfield Ave.– courting teenage sisters Gloria and Mardree (called Jim), and getting to know their mother.

And if not for prodding by Reuben — as we sorted letters at the main Post Office downtown — I may not have again tried to become a journalist.

I was turned down by The Milwaukee Journal (racial reasons) and Black-owned Johnson Publications (no experience). The community-minded Reuben urged me to keep trying and, eventually, I succeeded. Sadly, brilliant, accomplished Millie Harpole recently passed, and all of us are devastated.

Sanford and Juanita Carter:

The late parents of this writer were among the Black community’s most respected citizens since the 1930s. The Texas-born Mr. Carter was a baseball star in the old Negro Leagues and a 35-year-veteran of the U.S. Post Office.

In 1944, he was elected chairman of low-income Carver Memorial Homes and in 1946, helped create The Milwaukee Globe — the city’s first Black newspaper. He also was chairman of the board of Columbia Savings & Loan — the state’s first Black-owned financial institution, and ran the renowned Carter-Moody Insurance Agency. Mrs. Carter, a Milwaukee native, was a Grand Matron in the Order of Eastern Star, and a willing confidante who’s sage advice was sought by many Black women.

Alwin and the Jarreau family:

From their time on N.5th St. between W. Walnut and W. Vine Sts., to their years at N. 4th and W. Reservoir, the Jarreau family — including four brothers and a sister — exuded talent.

In those days, brothers Altheus and Emile vocalized with Gerald Mack and George Sanders as the Counts of Rhythm — entertaining passersby on Walnut Street. Alwin, of course, achieved world-wide fame as an innovative jazz vocalist.

As one of my classmates at Lincoln High, where he began to hone his pipes, he never wavered in his love of local friends — once calling out to me “Dickie Carter” from the middle of New York’s busy Sixth Ave. On Nov. 11, 1994, Alwin again came through — appearing live and singing on WNOV radio’s “Carter-McGee Report.

Michael and Penelope McGee:

My long-time friend, Michael Sr. — outspoken ex- Milwaukee councilman — was my acerbic, albeit jovial co-host of the 1994-95 highly rated, controversial “Carter-McGee Report” on WNOV radio. He and Penelope, a teacher at Auer Avenue School, were the proud, hard-working parents of nine children.

I chuckle recalling their delight one morning when Michael told them I was the father of Sherry Carter, of Black Entertainment Television. Michael’s mother — whom I loved talking with — told me she never missed our programs.

A pro-McGee column I wrote for The Milwaukee Journal in 1987, prompted Michael to ask me, in 1994, to help create our radio show — a move enthusiastically approved by Penelope McGee..

Calvin and Neil Moody

: During his high-profile local life, the rotund, Peoria, Illinois-born Mr. Moody was Milwaukee’s first Black police detective, first Black county supervisor and well-known, respected — and sometimes feared — by people of all ages throughout the Black community.

Following his retirement, he and Neil — his wife of 60-plus years — operated a successful bail-bond business out of their stately home at 519 W. Brown St.

There, they often hosted large, extended family gatherings in its spacious side-yard. In 2015, Mr. Moody was honored by the grand opening of the Milwaukee County Park System’s “Moody Park” on August 20, 2015 at 2250 W. Burleigh St.

Sandal and Vera Carter:

This loving, religious pair of revered Milwaukeeans — the parents of Sanford Carter — are remembered as prime movers in the success of the legendary choir at St. Mark’s Methodist Church, then located on N. 4th and W. Cherry Sts.

Mrs. Carter — affectionately called “Boopa” by her grandchildren — was a long-time custodian at the Wisconsin Electric Company in downtown Milwaukee.

Mr. Carter — known as “Poppa” — was partially blinded by a gas attack in World War I and worked for many years as a railroad Pullman Car porter. He served as choir director at St. Mark’s. and, an inveterate baseball fan, often listened to three games simultaneously on the radio.

Ben and Marlene Johnson:

The notable Johnsons — introduced by me at a teenage party at my house — distinguished themselves in local politics. Ben was an outspoken, sometimes embattled Common Council president, and the beautiful Marlene was a knowledgeable, feisty Council member representing the largely Black Sixth Ward.

Ben‘s family lived for years at W. Vine and N. Palmer Sts., around the corner from my family’s home on N. 1st St. An outstanding running back on Lincoln High’s football team, Ben later effectively made his mark in local politics.

Marlene — a graduate of North Division High — overcame a hearing disability to push through effective legislation. This charming couple eventually parted, but their positive family legacy remains in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee native Richard G. Carter is a freelance columnist