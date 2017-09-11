Pete’s Fruit Market grand opening and ribbon cutting 

Long Fought for New grocery store set to open September 14

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs announces the grand opening of Pete’s Fruit Market, a highly anticipated event for Milwaukee’s 6th District, next Thursday September 14. Alderwoman Coggs is inviting the public to a full day of celebration at the new store at 2323 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be activities including food demonstrations, live entertainment, giveaways, neighborhood representatives, and Pete Tsitiridis the owner of the grocery store chain.

Pete’s Fruit Market is a full-service grocery store known for many years by customers on the south side. Alderwoman Coggs and the community have been pushing for a grocery store with healthy food options and produce, instead of a dollar store that wanted to open in the same location.

“Our residents have spoken out about wanting a new market and we are thrilled to make that a reality,” Alderwoman Coggs said, “Pete’s Fruit Market allows our residents to buy nutritious and healthy food to feed their families, which will have a tremendous impact as we continue working to attract other new businesses to the neighborhood and eliminate health disparities.”

Pete’s Fruit Market is approximately 13,700 square feet of space at the site of the former Walgreen’s at the northwest corner of King Drive and North Avenue. The store is located in the heart of the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District in the heart of the Bronzeville district.

The developer – Vangard Group – is a Milwaukee owned firm with experience in successful projects in Bronzeville. The general contractor is JCP Construction – also a locally owned and operated company.