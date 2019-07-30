Philanthropic Leaders Honored The Association of Fundraising Professionals of Southeastern Wisconsin (AFPSEWI) Announces Awardees for National Philanthropy Day® 2019

Today, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Southeastern Wisconsin (AFPSEWI) announced the recipients of the 2019 National Philanthropy Day awards. The awards recognize individuals, organizations, and volunteers who have made our lives, communities, and world a better place. Honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on Tuesday, November 12th, themed, “The Art of Philanthropy” at the Pfister Hotel. The luncheon will celebrate philanthropy and emphasize its impact on community improvement and economic advancement.

The following awardees will be honored this year:

Joan and Peter Bruce nominated, by Alverno College and Greater Milwaukee Foundation for the Evan P. Helfaer Donor Award

Bernie Kubale, nominated by Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for the Leave a Legacy Award

Hannah Reynolds, nominated by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for the Philanthropic Youth of Today Award

Penny Gutekunst (VP of Development), nominated by the Zoological Society of Milwaukee for the Scott M. Cutlip Professional Fundraiser Award

Thelma Sias, nominated by Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and Sojourner Family Peace Center for the Todd Wehr Volunteer Award

Komatsu Mining Corp. Group, nominated by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity for the Wisconsin Organization Philanthropy Award

The public is invited to attend the luncheon in celebration of these outstanding leaders. The event this year, “The Art of Philanthropy”, will showcase different aspects of art, from culinary to music to visual arts. 600 guests are expected and tickets are expected to sell out. For questions related to sponsorship and event registration, visit https://www.afpsewi.org/or contact the chapter administrator, Erin Richardson at [email protected] or 414-399-0281.

###

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is the professional association of individuals and organizations that generate philanthropic support for a wide variety of charitable institutions. Founded in 1960, AFP advances philanthropy through its 33,000 members in more than 244 chapters throughout the world. AFP chapters throughout the US and Canada will celebrate National Philanthropy Day in November. The Southeastern Wisconsin National Philanthropy Day event is one of the largest in the nation.