Philly to Host Black Education Regional Conference

Philadelphia, PA (BlackNews.com) — A Black Education Network (ABEN) is hosting its Regional Conference October 6, 2018, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Imhotep Charter School, 6201 N. 21st St., Philadelphia, PA.

Educators who teach students of African ancestry regionally will learn about best practices that facilitate engaging students in the classroom, while creating a culturally relevant and safe environment.

The powerful line-up of speakers includes Dr. Joyce King – the Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair for Urban Teaching, Learning and Leadership and Professor of Educational Policy Studies in the College of Education & Human Development at Georgia State University; Tony Browder – world-renowned author, publisher, cultural historian, artist, and educational consultant; Dr. Chike Akua – esteemed author, educator and speaker; Kobie Wilkerson, II – educator and Chief Consultant of Love II Learn Educational Group; Dr. Stephen Hancock – Associate Professor of Multicultural Education in the Department of Reading and Elementary Education at University of North Carolina, Charlotte; Hashim Jabar – Executive Director of Racial Justice NOW! (RJN!), Founder of West Dayton Youth Task Force and creator of the RJN! Culturally Relevant Toolkit.

As national trends show how racial disparities and inequities continue to threaten education for Black students through discipline practices, lack of resources and a lack of cultural relevance, the ABEN Regional Conference addresses solutions that will create more independent thinking and value for Black students while keeping them connected to the educational process.

To register for this event, visit https://www.flipcause.com/ secure/cause_pdetails/Mzk1MTg=

ABEN’s founder, Executive Director and conference coordinator states, “The anti-Blackness that has always permeated American society is at an all-time high due to the toxicity of the current political environment. There is an urgent need to provide real-time solutions to what has been plaguing the education of Black students since the mostly failed attempts at integration in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Their regional conference will inspire attendees to keep fighting for Black children and give them the tools to engage in battle more effectively.”



About A Black Education Network (ABEN)

ABEN is unapologetically focused on Black people and provides independent efforts in Black communities that are systematic and ongoing. This includes community-sponsored in- and out-of-school educational activities that offer a safe haven for family engagement, facilitate teaching/learning about the cultural contributions of neighborhoods and community leaders where centered around neighborhood schools, helping to eliminate family trauma. Visit their website at www.aben4ace.org to learn more about their work and how you can join us in the righteous struggle.