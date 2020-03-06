Physician Robert Gleeson to discuss COVID-19 in Joint Program Hosted by Milwaukee Press Club and Rotary Club of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Press Club and the Rotary Club of Milwaukee will present a joint program on Tuesday, March 24 featuring a presentation by Dr. Robert Gleeson on the coronavirus.

Gleeson’s program is titled: Coronarvirus, What do we know, where are we now, and where might we go?

Among the topics and questions to be discussed are: Coronavirus is suddenly upon us. How did we get here? What do we know for sure? Where might we be headed? How will this end? And what can I do to protect my family and business?

Gleeson formerly was vice president and medical director of Northwestern Mutual, where he focused on medical risk assessment and life expectancy projections; and associate professor at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin. He also has studied pandemics and illness prevention. He will share his learned insights and governmental guidelines for care.

Gleeson currently is owner of MD 2 Leader, a consulting firm that develops and coaches physician leaders.

Lunch and networking at 11:45, program 12 noon to 1:15 p.m. in Memorial Hall at the War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive downtown. Parking is available to the north of the building – please tell the attendant you are there for Rotary. Seating will be limited for this event and advanced registration is required.