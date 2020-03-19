Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market to offer seniors-only hours

After deciding to reduce hours earlier this week to allow for more overnight cleaning, Milwaukee-area Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market grocery stores starting Friday will encourage its customers to allow only seniors and people with “underlying health concerns” to shop during their first two hours of morning business.
The two chains, part of the Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. division of The Kroger Co., starting Thursday are to close an hour earlier, at 9 p.m. That was to allow greater cleaning as a precaution against customers catching the coronavirus.
On Thursday morning, Roundy’s said that when stores reopen on Friday, only seniors can shop from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. That policy will remain in effect seven days a week “until further notice.”
“We are reserving shopping time for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns who must leave home to obtain their groceries,” Roundy’s Division president Michael Marx said in a press release. “This will help them avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.”
Pick ‘n Save operates almost 100 Wisconsin stores, and Metro Market operates 10.
Communications and public affairs vice president Jim Hyland said by email on Wednesday that all the stores are seeing an impact.
Staff members are replenishing high-demand paper products and cleaning supplies as quickly as possible, Hyland said. Roundy’s added labor to handle the increased volume, although he did not go into detail.
The latest policy adds to the precautions businesses are taking against the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order against gatherings of 10 or more people exempted groceries if they close seating for in-house dining and shut down self-service buffets and salad bars.
The virus has prompted new shopping habits in the U.S., with customers stocking up on toilet paper and canned goods, for example. Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market responded with purchase limits on some products.
