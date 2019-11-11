Plans for 2020

The end of the year is approaching quickly—faster than many of us expected. By now most of our goals that we wanted to accomplish should be knocked off the list. It’s surely time to recap the year. It’s time to evaluate the year and decipher the pros and the cons.

Ask yourself what worked and what went well? What didn’t work out as planned and why? What did you learn? What about you needs work? Where did you fall short?

Did you try your best every day or did you put in half the work? Are you currently in a better place than you were this time last year? Can you measure your progress?

Who did you spend your time with this year and did they deserve it? Did they appreciate it or did they abuse it? Did your friends keep you focused or were they a complete distraction? Are there people that you need to let go moving into 2020? What types of people do you need to meet in 2020?

What is it going to take for you to further excel next year? How do you stay motivated? Have your goals changed? If so, why?

Now is truly the time to reflect and make changes. Now is the time to prepare your 2020. It’s the time to plan and make changes. It’s the time to book up the calendar. It’s the time to set your goals for next year while finishing the year strong.

Don’t let what this year didn’t bring you stop you from your greatness. Don’t allow the thoughts of your mistakes trap you into another year of a lifestyle that you aren’t pleased with. Do not feel that you’re a failure. Don’t get discouraged. Instead begin to speak over yourself. Fight those negative thoughts with positive words.

Next year is going to be bigger and better for you. You’re going to love yourself more and treat yourself better. You’re going to hold yourself accountable. You’re going to push like you never have.

Next year your focus will be strengthened. Your ambition will be heightened. Your consistency will be better. You will be a better person; a better parent; a better sibling; a better employee; a better business owner.

Yes, it’s going to take work. Yes, it’s going to be challenging. Yes, you’re going to lose some people and things that you love. But in the end, it will all be worth the sacrifice.

Begin to work on your daily routine. Plan out your 2020, believe in your 2020, stay around the right people in 2020, and achieve all that you can in 2020.

The year is yours!