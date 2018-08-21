Pop-Up MKE is Building Community among Milwaukee Makers and Creative Entrepreneurs

(Milwaukee, August 20, 2018) Pop-Up MKE is excited to announce the third round of businesses participating in this innovative entrepreneurship program. The pilot program is partnering with a total of 19 micro entrepreneurs who have access to mini-grant funds, technical assistance, business coaching, and are given 30 days rent-free in a commercial space to build their business. Seven entrepreneurs opened their pop-up shops this past weekend.
An official “kick-off” with Mayor Barrett, business owners and partners will take place on Tuesday, August 21st at 4pm, at 1617 W. North Avenue.
Entrepreneurs are utilizing the Pop-Up shops to build community amongst Milwaukee area makers and creative entrepreneurs. Pop-Up businesses are excited to work with one another, and also share this opportunity with other makers who have similar dreams.
Tiffany Miller runs Fly Blooms, a unique adornments boutique filled with one of a kind accessories including scarves, pursues, and her signature hair blooms. Tiffany says, “I am excited to have a space to share my vision, products, and showcase brands from black women and youth creatives. Some of us work traditional jobs and others are still in school. We all share this creative passion and no consistent place to show our work”. Tiffany will be featuring several local makers in the Pop-Up Shop at 339 W. North Avenue including: J. Riley crochet designs, Classic Shoppe t-shirts, AllahMode Jewelry, art by BeElegant, Kavi Pearl and Gbroolo Art, as well as, body products from Alice’s Garden. FlyBlooms will also has products from Natural E. Beautiful and Papyrus and Charms, who are also part of Pop-Up MKE.
Businesses at 1008 S Cesar E Chavez Dr.
LoveSum created hand-crafted paper décor for special events and parties
Yenepa Herbals are experts on natural, healing body products
Businesses at 339 W. North Ave.
PopTherapy makes one of a kind candles, and offers private candle making classes
Distinctive Designs by Tomira specializes in one of a kind handcrafted pieces of wearable art, including the most current trends of fashion forward eye wear.
FlyBlooms provides unique adornments, scarves, purses, and signature hair blooms.
Businesses at 1617 W. North Ave.
Basia Rose Designs is a fashion brand with an expertise in alternations and custom designs.
Happy Hustlin specializes in screen printing, and urban apparel.
This is the third and final round of the Pop-Up MKE Pilot. LISC is working with partners to secure funding to sustain this program, which was seeded by Chase Bank. Businesses who have participated in early rounds have seen great results from the program. Imani Ray was able to use profits from sales to launch a new product line. She commented on the program, “Pop-Up MKE was an amazing, life-changing experience. It took my business to the next level. Pop-Up MKE helped me understand what it took to run a brick & mortar, and really helped build brand awareness. People became a lot more familiar with my business. When I go out in public wearing a Natural E. Beautiful T-shirt, people stop me to tell me they saw me on the news, and connected it with my participation in the pop-up shop.”
More information on launch events, business profiles, and products can be found on Facebook @PopUpMke.
Pop-Up MKE is coordinated by Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) in partnership with the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WBBIC), the City of Milwaukee, three Historic Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), and MKE United. Pop-Up Mke is part of a larger initiative, funded by Chase, aimed at building capacity and supporting urban entrepreneurs, which includes additional partnerships with the Milwaukee Urban League and the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin.
Pop-Up MKE collaborates with the City of Milwaukee’s White Box Grant program to improve storefronts along Historic King Drive, Cesar Chavez Drive, and the North Avenue and Fond du Lac Business Improvement District for the business owners that will be selected for this short-term, retail opportunity with long-term rewards.
Leave a Reply