Pop-Up MKE is Building Community among Milwaukee Makers and Creative Entrepreneurs

(Milwaukee, August 20, 2018) Pop-Up MKE is excited to announce the third round of businesses participating in this innovative entrepreneurship program. The pilot program is partnering with a total of 19 micro entrepreneurs who have access to mini-grant funds, technical assistance, business coaching, and are given 30 days rent-free in a commercial space to build their business. Seven entrepreneurs opened their pop-up shops this past weekend.

An official “kick-off” with Mayor Barrett, business owners and partners will take place on Tuesday, August 21st at 4pm, at 1617 W. North Avenue.

Entrepreneurs are utilizing the Pop-Up shops to build community amongst Milwaukee area makers and creative entrepreneurs. Pop-Up businesses are excited to work with one another, and also share this opportunity with other makers who have similar dreams.

Tiffany Miller runs Fly Blooms, a unique adornments boutique filled with one of a kind accessories including scarves, pursues, and her signature hair blooms. Tiffany says, “I am excited to have a space to share my vision, products, and showcase brands from black women and youth creatives. Some of us work traditional jobs and others are still in school. We all share this creative passion and no consistent place to show our work”. Tiffany will be featuring several local makers in the Pop-Up Shop at 339 W. North Avenue including: J. Riley crochet designs, Classic Shoppe t-shirts, AllahMode Jewelry, art by BeElegant, Kavi Pearl and Gbroolo Art, as well as, body products from Alice’s Garden. FlyBlooms will also has products from Natural E. Beautiful and Papyrus and Charms, who are also part of Pop-Up MKE.

Businesses at 1008 S Cesar E Chavez Dr.