Powerful Beyond All Measure Career Fair | Wednesday, May 30

Dear High-School Seniors:

Do you know what you are going to do after graduation?

You don’t need to have it all figure out. And, you don’t have to figure it out alone.

This event is open to all seniors who do not have post-high school plans.

Please join us Wednesday, 30 May as we present career options and explore possibilities for those who have completed their high school education.

Lunch will be provided, so please register so that lunches can be distributed appropriately.

Please join us and investigate opportunities that are within your reach.

Remember ….

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us… Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you.”

~ Marianne Williamson

