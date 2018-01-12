Present Music Presents: Give Chance A Piece

Four fortuitous concerts, seven compositions, in four distinct venues

Thursday, February 22, 7:30–9:00 PM @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts

Friday, February 23, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM @ Women’s Club of Wisconsin

Friday, February 23, 7:30–9:00 PM @ John Shannon & Jan Serr’s historic Eastside mansion

Saturday, February 24, 7:30–9:00 PM @ Tim and Sue Frautschi’s Third Ward Loft

Milwaukee, WI – In life, there are constant uncertainties. We stride in adversity, adapt in transition, and find optimism and joy where we can. Darkness affirms the brightness of light. Present Music's artistic director Kevin Stalheim delivers a concert with seven compositions illustrating the contrast and interweaving between conflict, peace and chance. Four concerts will each be held at a different venue. The distinct characteristics of the venues will contribute to the fortuity of the pieces.

Each venue presents a different atmosphere, providing the audience a selection between an eclectic visual art space at the Jazz Gallery, the sophisticated decors of the Women’s Club, the historic Eastside mansion of John Shannon and Jan Serr, or the modern Third Ward loft of Tim and Sue Frautschi.

The concert opens with Henry Cowell’s The Banshee (2015), an experimental piano piece played not with keys but by strokes and plucks of the piano string, and followed by Sahba Aminikia’s narrative of waking from a violent encounter that changed his life entitled, Shab o Meh follows. The sixth piece entitled “Sounds From Childhood” by Pauline Oliveros asks the audience what sounds they made as children, then used that sounds as part of the performance.

Ensemble include Eric Segnitz (violin), Paul Hauer (violin), Maria Ritzenthaler (viola), Adrien Zitoun (cello) and Grammy Award-winning pianist Cory Smythe.

Compositions (see attachment GCaP_program_notes for details and links)

· The Banshee by Henry Cowell

· Shab o Meh (Night and Fog) by Sahba Aminikia

· A Boy and a Makeshift Toy by Mary Kouyoumdjian

· Elegy by Sahba Aminikia

· My Desert, My Rose by Aleksandra Vrebalov

· Sounds From Childhood by Pauline Oliveros

· Dig the Say by Vijay Iyer

TICKETS

$15/25/35 per ticket for Jazz Gallery and Women’s Club.

$100 for Shannon/Serr and Frautschi residence. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance.

Tickets are available by phone, online, and at the door the day of the concert (see above exception). Purchase tickets at presentmusic.org or call 414-271-0711×2. Online ticket sales end 24 hours prior to each concert.

Student tickets are half price with a valid student id.

Present Music 2017/18 flex memberships are still available and include admission to this concert (if selected). Subscriber benefits include exclusive invites to special events, better prices for better seats, free transferable ticket vouchers, free ticket exchanges, and 25% off additional single ticket purchases.

Give Chance a Piece is funded in part through grants from the City of Milwaukee Arts Board, CAMPAC, and the Wisconsin Arts Board.

