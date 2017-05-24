President Donald Trump seems to be in HOT Water With First Lady Melania Trump

We all know that President Donald Trump isn’t the most loved person in the U.S. and while he is liked by many, First Lady Melania Trump does not seem to be one of them.

Shortly after arriving at Israeli Airport on Monday, President Trump and First Lady are seen walking down a vibrant red carpet.

Mind you, Melania Trump has no case of Tourette syndrome the public knows about. So, there should be no question as to why she may have refused her husband’s attempt of PDA. Here’s a reason…

Melania Trump is not feeling it!

Truth is she seems to have been doing it quite often lately.

As President Trump casually attempts to court his wife down the carpet, she slaps his hand away from hers and didn’t think twice about it. Talk about EMBARASSING!

The President then proceeds to “adjust” his perfectly fitted suit and tie, hoping no one recognized the biggest fly swat in Presidential History.

But… of course that wasn’t the case. Videos of the blooper, first streamed internationally and across major news outlets. It then soon found its way to

multiple social media platforms and the awkwardness didn’t stop there.

After the fly swat shenanigans, President and First Lady Trump were again seen during their grand entrance into Rome, Italy. Making their way off of Air Force One, Melania shows the world, once again, how detached she is from her husband.



As you can see Trump attempts to hold his wife’s hand yet again, but just in the knick of time, Melania adjusts her hair forcing The President to alternatively place his hand on his wife’s lower back.

Trouble in paradise? We can’t really make any assumptions off a slap to the hand and a timely hair adjustment but I don’t think the consistent rejection of Melania Trump towards her husband is a coincidence.

Do you?

Sources: INDEPENDENT , Jason Le Miere (News Week), Chris Riotta (News Week)