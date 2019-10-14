President Hamilton and CCC invite public to community sessions on police reform

Council President Ashanti Hamilton invites the community to attend one of two sessions on improved community–police relations and police reform to be hosted by The Milwaukee Collaborative Community Committee.

The Milwaukee Collaborative Community Committee (CCC) was formed by Council President Hamilton and Council members when the effort to reform the Milwaukee Police Department was cancelled by federal officials. The committee was founded in early 2018 and is chaired by Markasa Tucker, director of the African American Roundtable. Throughout 2018, the CCC held several community hubs to encourage residents to speak about their own experiences with police and share what they’d like to see from law enforcement.

The public is invited to attend the two sessions, on the city’s North and South Sides.

The sessions will be held at the following locations and food/refreshments will be served:

North Side session, Wednesday Oct. 16 th , 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W. Center St.

South Side session, Oct. 17th, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Center, 1501 S. Layton Blvd. (enter at 29th St. parking lot)

“I encourage every Milwaukee citizen to attend one of these sessions to hear the Milwaukee CCC’s findings and recommendations, and to provide feedback,” Council President Hamilton said.