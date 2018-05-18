President Hamilton to speak at 200 Nights of Freedom Finale

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton will be introducing keynote speaker Congresswoman Gwen Moore at the 200 Nights of Freedom Finale, commemorating the 50thanniversary of the fair housing marches in Milwaukee.

The event is TOMORROW Saturday, May 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.at North Division High School, 1011 W. Center St.

President Hamilton is scheduled to speak at 2:05 p.m. The event’s program features musical and poetry performances, presentations about the marches, and recognition of the original marchers some of whom will be present.

“Milwaukee’s Fair Housing Law of 1968 would not have been possible without the sacrifice and courage of these marchers,” said Pres. Hamilton. “These brave souls endured threats and violence, and unfortunately most were never honored for their contributions. We are hoping this event will help provide acknowledgement that is long overdue.”

When: Saturday, May 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: North Division High School, 1011 W Center St.

What: 200 Nights of Freedom finale