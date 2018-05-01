President Hamilton to take part in panel discussion of film MILWAUKEE 53206

Common Council President Ashanti Hamiltonwill take part in a panel discussion tonight (Tuesday, May 1) following a screening of the documentary film MILWAUKEE 53206.

The free screening – hosted by the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County – willbe held at 6 p.m.in the 1stDistrict at the Salvation Army Citadel Worship & Community Center, 4129 W. Villard Ave.

MILWAUKEE 53206 chronicles the lives of individuals living in the ZIP code with the highest percentage incarceration rate of Black men in America, up to 62%. Through the intimate stories of three 53206 residents, viewers witness the high toll mass incarceration takes on individuals and families in the community. The film not only examines Milwaukee’s ZIP code 53206 but also illuminates the story of people from across the United States who are impacted daily by mass incarceration.

“The systematic incarceration rate for Black men in the 53206 zip code and across Milwaukee has impacted thousands of families, and MILWAUKEE 53206 brings that raw reality for us to deal with and stop the school-to-prison pipeline that currently exists,” President Hamilton said. “I am looking forward to taking part in tonight’s discussion of this important film and launching a Community Covenant in the very near future to address this issue.”

Joining President Hamilton for the panel discussion and audience Q and A will be:

-John Chisholm, Milwaukee County District Attorney

-Charlie Roozen, Milwaukee Public Defender

-Lewis Lee, 53206 resident and formerly incarcerated

-Gwen Prose, Yale University Criminal Justice Research Department, Director

-Moderator: Dennis Walton, Founder of Made Men Worldwide

For more information about MILWAUKEE 53206and to view the trailer, visit: milwaukee53206.com.