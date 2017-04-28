Producer Will Packer Shows That Black History Didn’t Start With Slavery With New Film “Warrior Queen”

Leading TV and film producer, Will Packer, has had eight of his films open up at No. 1 in the box office; Ride Along 1 & 2, No Good Deed, Think Like A Man 1 & 2, Takers, Obsessed and Stomp The Yard.

Starting his film career as an undergraduate, engineering student at FAMU, Packer worked hard to get his work out to the public. That includes hustling to get the movie “Chocolate City” on the shelves of Blockbuster.

Realizing his “unique position” to produce quality in-depth media, Packer says:

“While I’m in the position, I have to take advantage of it.” he says. “There is nothing wrong with the Ride Along’s and Girl’s Trip, but I also have to take that opportunity to tell a story like Warrior Queen. Which I’m hoping my daughters will see and go ‘Wow! She looks like me and she’s great’.”

Warrior Queen is a new film that will share with its audience that black history did not start with slavery. The film will exhibit that now (African Americans) were once Kings and Queens of royalty.

A message that is much needed in the world today, showing the black community our true worth and our true history.

Packer is currently working with writer, Mark Rosenthal, on the script and is ready for the world to witness this “passioned project.”

The film tells the story of an African Queen named Amanirenas.

Queen Amanirenas

was the Queen of Kush. At the time the Roman Empire was attempting to conquer everybody in the kingdom. They were attempting to conquer the land and pillage it. They were attempting to take the gold, the women and also turn the people into slaves.

The Queen, brave and courageous, exemplified how strong the African people were by standing up to the Roman Empire, leaving them no other choice but to surrender to her.

Describing the story as “epic” and praising the Queen, referring to her as a “courageous warrior“, Parker shares with people where his inspiration came from;

“People said, ‘We would love to hear stories of when we were Kings and Queens. We would love to hear stories pre-slavery.” Parker said in an interview with The Grio Live, “We would love to hear stories of black people and their greatness. I took it to the head.”

“It’s a project that I’m so proud of. It’s a passion project of mine.” Parker said

Sources: Natasha Alford (The Grio)