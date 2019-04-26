Professional Dimensions Donates Total of $100,000 to Pathfinders’ New Paths Program

Generous contributions from individual members and corporate partners empower Professional Dimensions’ Charitable Fund to double two-year donation goal to local non-profit.

MILWAUKEE — April 24, 2019 —Milwaukee-based Professional Dimensions, a network of more than 400 local women leaders, announced a second $50,000 donation to Pathfinders’ New Paths program on Denim Day, an international day designated to encourage supporters of sexual assault survivors to raise awareness by wearing jeans.

This second major donation to Pathfinders’ New Paths program matches the amount given by Professional Dimensions in 2018, bringing the total grant amount to $100,000 and doubling the original two-year donation goal.

Pathfinders’ is a local non-profit organization serving traumatized youth facing homelessness, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, mental health issues and crisis. In 2017, Pathfinders launched New Paths, its program to support youth who have been victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

The program was selected in June 2017, as the beneficiary of Professional Dimensions’ Charitable Fund, to receive a minimum of $25,000 annually over a two-year partnership. Donations from individual members and corporate sponsors enabled Professional Dimensions to double the annual goal in the first and second years of the partnership.

“We are extremely grateful for all of the resources that Professional Dimensions and its members have brought to Pathfinders; most importantly for shining a spotlight on an issue and a population of marginalized youth that are often invisible,” said Tim Baack, Pathfinders’ President & CEO. “This two-year partnership has helped raise awareness about the sexual exploitation and trafficking of Milwaukee’s youth, increased their safety and supports, and enhanced the independence and self-sufficiency for youth survivors of sex trafficking.”

The two-year partnership with Pathfinders continues through June 2019. To date, Professional Dimensions has donated more than $1.6 million to local projects and initiatives that advance the self-sufficiency of women and girls.

About Professional Dimensions

Founded in 1978, Professional Dimensions is a membership organization of more than 400 inclusive women leaders who use their collective power to help each other and advance the community. Guided by four tenets, Leadership, Diversity, Community and Networking, Professional Dimensions cultivates relationships between women of all backgrounds, ages, industries and experience levels.

About Pathfinders

Pathfinders brings safety, hope and healing to Milwaukee-area youth facing homelessness, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, mental health issues and crisis through innovative and transformational services. Empowering Youth – Changing Lives.