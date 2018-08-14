Program Helps Black Children Learn to Speak Different Languages

Customized language program going viral on social media

Charlotte NC (BlackNews.com) — Learn A Language 4 Fun is a fun, new way to teach a language through music, dance, sing-a-long and fun facts for educational and hidden historical purposes. This Black-owned venture already has more than 1,000 followers on Facebook and over 800 followers on Instagram within just a few weeks of its onset.

One person commented on their Facebook page: “My son is autistic, and he soaks up information. He loves your videos, and I love your style of teaching.”

“This is a proud moment for our small company,” says Shy Santiago, founder of the company. “Our goal is to reach those who under normal circumstance may not have the opportunity to gain this valuable way of learning. As Nelson Mandela reminds us: ‘If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart.'”

She continues, “We are excited to bring this program to underserved communities and their children, and by this time next year, we are hoping to take our program across the globe, and enlighten the hearts of millions of children around the world.”

To achieve the energy gained for the love of this program,the company strategized and implemented the following:

* Self-taught lessons by practicing day and night the basics of different languages for numerous months

* Original songs and educational games

* Bilingual worksheets

* A creative way to use of household items to develop instruments to add music to the songs

* Designs for colorful quirky outfits to add excitement for the children

In addition, by using the phrase “The most colorful way to brighten a day is LEARN A LANGUAGE 4 FUN,” the company has perfected a way to entice an audience of — not only parents — but one that includes educators from many diverse backgrounds.



About Learn A Language 4 Fun LLC:

Based in North Carolina based, the company was founded in 2017 by Shy Santiago and her 8 children and has since produced well over 60 videos on YouTube and several books for the learning enjoyment and pleasure of all. Shy has gained recognition from media outlets such as Pride Magazine and Q City Metro, and she has achieved numerous and notable followings on Instagram from others in the language industry.

Visit the website at www.learnalanguage4fun.org to learn more about this program.