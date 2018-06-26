Program to tackle opioid abuse

TONIGHT (Tuesday June 26) at Mitchell Street Branch

Alderman Michael J. Murphy invites the public to a free program: Prevent Opioid Abuse! How You Can Help. The event will take place Tuesday, June 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Milwaukee Public Library – Mitchell Street Branch (Community Room) 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

The program is a partnership of Milwaukee Public Library and several groups. Take Back My Meds MKE will share information on how to safely dispose of prescription medications. Wisconsin Health Literacy will share information on opioid pain medicines and how to use them safely and effectively.

“It’s not enough to simply say don’t abuse prescription drugs; it’s vital the public also has proper information on their safe usage and disposal,” said Alderman Murphy, who has spearheaded multiple initiatives on proper prescription drug disposal.

Organizers say 70% of opioid addictions start at home – very often from unused medicine that is left in medicine cabinet.

Alderman José G. Pérez, who represents the district where the program is taking place, considers this a public health crisis. “I’ve seen it firsthand during neighborhood walks and clean ups, the affliction of opioid abuse on our community.”

Refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. Organizers ask those interested in attending to register by calling 414-286-3011.