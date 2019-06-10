Progress is a Process

Have you ever found yourself planning out your future, setting goals and objectives for your life? You ever made the choice to change for the better; telling yourself you are threw with the old you and ready to live a new life?

If so you know exactly how exiting this moment is. You know… You start holding yourself accountable in ways you haven’t before. You begin to take complete control over your lifestyle. You change your attitude and devote yourself to a positive mindset.

Things that use to bother you don’t bother you anymore. Habits you use to partake in don’t have a place in your life. You increase your ethics and moral compass to ensure your treat people better, displaying love and kindness.

I mean you literally did a 360. You cut off people that you feel are a threat to your goals at hand and instead begin to spend time with people that encourage and help you to grow.

You’ve been doing the right thing and it seems to be working out and paying off just the way you expected. But then you get so excited you begin to tell old friends and relatives about your new take to life and they laugh in your face in disbelief. You feel sad, hurt, and begin to feel alone. You begin to question your own progress because what they’re saying was true, but it’s not anymore.

See, the dreams you have for yourself don’t always align with the future others see you having. Many times people will view you and your future based off of your past. Your past and who you were is all they know.

When you decide to change, not everyone will genuinely be happy for you nor will they honestly believe you. People tend to only believe what they can physically see. If you have a dream the only person who can see it is you.

Outside sources can only believe what they already know, unless they see your potential. But in all reality your dream is in your head. It’s simply a thought that you feel is worth manifesting.

Your dreams are beyond your surroundings and your current situation. Your dreams aren’t impossible. Other people may not believe in you, but the only person that needs to believe is you. So keep pushing for everything you want. Keep striving for everything you don’t have. Know that there is someone who believes in you.

There are people waiting for you to succeed. Therefore don’t be discouraged by people who lack true vision. Many times people tell you what you can’t do based off of the fact that they can’t achieve it. Never stop chasing your dreams. Soon enough they will believe every word that you said. Keep going!