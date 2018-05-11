Promise Zone Bike Ride tomorrow come rain or shine

Event to occur regardless of weather

Alderman Ashanti Hamilton is excited to partner with Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, Northwest Side Community Development Corporation (NWSCDC), Black Girls Do Bike, Red Bike & Green, the Wisconsin Bike Federation, Bublr Bikes, Uniting Garden Homes Inc., DreamBikes, the Corridor (BID #37), and Outpost Natural Foods for a neighborhood bike ride open to all residents of Milwaukee on Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to noonat Garden Homes Park, 2600 W. Atkinson Ave.

The event is designed to promote the city’s Promise Zone Initiative, a multifaceted effort to revitalize four areas of the city with significant opportunities for improvement, which includes the Greater Old North Milwaukee zone, where the ride will take place.

“I am excited about this event, now in its second year,” said Ashanti Hamilton, President of the Common Council and NWSCDC board member. “The Promise Zone bike ride is a great way for the community to come together to share in this journey through the neighborhoods while highlighting activity and healthier living.”

“Unification is what makes families, neighborhoods and communities strong. The Promise Zone Ride addresses all three elements, and I’m thrilled to once again participate with residents in this collective endeavor,” Alderman Rainey said.

The bike ride will be a family-friendly event suitable for anyone who can ride a bike. The five-mile route, done a slow pace, will start and end at Garden Homes Park and will visit a number of important community sites in the 1st and 7th Aldermanic Districts.

Participants who arrive early can receive a free, light tune up and/or limited repairs at a mobile repair station sponsored by DreamBikes.

Bike marshals will guide riders through historic neighborhoods, past the Century City Tower and Century City I development, near major employers including DRS Power & Control Technologies and Integrated Mail as they promote the community and the healthy benefits of biking. The path will also cross near schools including Samuel Clemens, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy, and Hope Christian School, along natural environment amenities including Lincoln Creek, the Oak Leaf Trail, and many more sites.