Proposal Aims to Help City Employees and Milwaukee Neighborhoods

Alderman Cavalier Johnson has proposed an ordinance that would change some of the stipulations for city employees when buying a city-owned foreclosed property.

The proposal will be heard by the Zoning, Neighborhoods, and Development Committee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, in room 301-B at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St. The meeting will be televised on the City Channel, which can be found on Channel 25 on Time Warner Cable, or on Channel 99 on AT&T U-Verse. The meeting will also be streamed live on the city website at city.milwaukee.gov/Channel25.

Alderman Johnson said the ordinance (File # 161565) would benefit city employees while also improving City of Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Alderman Johnson explained, “The Common Council recognizes that, as of January 2017, the city had 1,268 improved commercial and residential properties, and that most of the improved homes in the city inventory are vacant and unoccupied.”

“The Common Council wishes to encourage sales of city-owned homes, and providing a discount on sales of city-owned homes to employees of the city provides an incentive to them to buy homes, and to help stabilize neighborhoods,” Alderman Johnson said.

With the change, city employees would pay a 50% reduction from the sale price, which can be received by filling out a city Ethics Board disclosure form. The city employee discount proposal is modeled after similar programs that exist in several other cities, including Detroit and Syracuse. Under the proposal, city-owned foreclosed homes could be offered for sale to city workers only after current residents in the affected neighborhoods have the opportunity to purchase the homes first.

The program would encourage city employees to live in the city itself, and would increase the sales of city-owned homes.