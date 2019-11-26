Provide Feedback at public meetings in December

SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN REGIONAL PLANNING COMMITTEE
KICKING OFF 2020 REVIEW AND UPDATE OF VISION 2050
Every four years, the Commission conducts an interim review and update of the regional land use and transportation plan, in part to address Federal requirements. The 2020 Review and Update looks at how well VISION 2050 is being implemented, compares the year 2050 forecasts underlying the plan to current estimates, and explores how the existing transportation system is performing. The review will also examine whether it remains reasonable for the recommendations in VISION 2050 to be accomplished over the next 30 years, given the implementation of the plan to date and available and anticipated funding. As a result of the review and update process, recommendations may be added or changed, and the financial analysis will be updated to reflect any changes in anticipated funding or expenditures.
JOIN US AT ONE OF SEVEN PUBLIC MEETINGS IN DECEMBER
Residents are invited to attend one of seven public meetings across the Region as part of the first of two rounds of public involvement for the Review and Update. Staff will be available in an “open house” format, so you can attend any time during the two-hour timeframe. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided. Oral comment may be given to a court reporter during the meeting or written comments may be submitted. If you cannot attend a public meeting to give us your input, you can also submit comments via email, U.S. mail, fax, or online through December 20, 2019. The purpose of this first round of public involvement is to share information with the public about how well the various plan elements are being implemented, and collect feedback about this progress. We also welcome comments on changes, since VISION 2050 was adopted, that we should consider as we update the plan in 2020. A second round of public involvement will take place in early spring 2020, during which time the public will be able to review the draft 2020 Review and Update, including updated financial and equity analyses.
People needing disability-related accommodations are asked to contact the Commission offices a minimum of 3 business days in advance so that appropriate arrangements can be made.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
More information about the 2020 Review and Update, including how to provide comments, can be found on the VISION 2050 website.
