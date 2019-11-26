Provide Feedback at public meetings in December

JOIN US AT ONE OF SEVEN PUBLIC MEETINGS IN DECEMBER Residents are invited to attend one of seven public meetings across the Region as part of the first of two rounds of public involvement for the Review and Update. Staff will be available in an “open house” format, so you can attend any time during the two-hour timeframe. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided. Oral comment may be given to a court reporter during the meeting or written comments may be submitted. If you cannot attend a public meeting to give us your input, you can also submit comments via email, U.S. mail, fax, or online through December 20, 2019. The purpose of this first round of public involvement is to share information with the public about how well the various plan elements are being implemented, and collect feedback about this progress. We also welcome comments on changes, since VISION 2050 was adopted, that we should consider as we update the plan in 2020. A second round of public involvement will take place in early spring 2020, during which time the public will be able to review the draft 2020 Review and Update, including updated financial and equity analyses.