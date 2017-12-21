Public invited to sing Christmas Carols on North Avenue

The community is invited to enjoy treats and help spread holiday cheer while singing Christmas Carols today (Friday, December 22) along W. North Ave. in the North Avenue Marketplace Business Improvement District #32.

According to Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II the first-ever BID #32 caroling event is a great way to get into the holiday spirit. “This will be a beautiful way to spread the joy of the season and I am hopeful that it will become an annual holiday event that uplifts the neighborhood and puts smiles on everyone’s faces,” he said. “Please bring your children and make sure you are dressed for the outdoors.”

Participants should meet at the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care (Bucyrus Campus), N. 24th and W. North Ave., at 11:15 a.m. Friday for hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies, music and other treats. The singing will begin at noon and end at 2 p.m., showering the businesses all the way east to N. 17th St. and W. North with Christmas Carols.

Please call 414-977-5031 to register adults and children for the caroling walk.