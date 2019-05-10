Milwaukee Community Journal

Public’s assistance needed in homicide case

Milwaukee Police are seeking information in the homicide case of Natalya Nicholson, 25, whose burned body was found last week (May 1) in a garage behind a home near N. 15thand W. Burleigh Streets in the 6thDistrict.

Ms. Nicholson is survived by a young child and family members. I offer my condolences to her loved ones and I am hopeful the case can be solved to provide some measure of peace to the family.

I urge anyone with information about this case to please call Milwaukee Police immediately at414-935-7360.

