Public’s assistance needed in homicide case

Milwaukee Police are seeking information in the homicide case of Natalya Nicholson, 25, whose burned body was found last week (May 1) in a garage behind a home near N. 15thand W. Burleigh Streets in the 6thDistrict.

Ms. Nicholson is survived by a young child and family members. I offer my condolences to her loved ones and I am hopeful the case can be solved to provide some measure of peace to the family.

I urge anyone with information about this case to please call Milwaukee Police immediately at414-935-7360.