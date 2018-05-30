Public’s help needed to solve Memorial Day homicide

Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs

While families gathered for Memorial Day picnics just yards away in Kern Park on Monday, a man was fatally shot during a confrontation.

This was a shocking and sad incident and I offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

Milwaukee Police are investigating the homicide and I am asking the community to reach out to investigators if they have any information that might help solve the case and bring justice to the victim’s family. Please call police immediately at 414-935-7360if you know anything about this case.