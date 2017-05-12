Queen of RnB and Soul Patti LaBelle Still has it After Debuting New Jazz Album

Ms. Patti Labelle, Queen of RnB and Soul, shows the world that she still has what it takes to keep her crown!

In an interview with CBS News, Patti shares why she decided to make the jazzy album entitled “Bel Hommage.”

She said that her ex-husband and former manager was behind the initial idea to do a jazz project.

Patti shared with CBS News that it took her almost two years to say ‘yes’ to the album.

“Because I’d never done it before and, you know, you don’t want to do something that you might mess up and then people say ‘why did she do that?’ So, I fought it for a while. Took two years to say yes,” LaBelle said.

The 13 track album includes originals such as “Moanin”, “Till I get right”, my personal favorite, “Here’s to life.” and “Moody’s Mood,” which features legendary singer Kem.

The album took about a year and a half to complete and LaBelle is excited for the world to hear!

“I finally mustered up the courage to do it and now I’m so glad that I did! And I really hope that others will enjoy it as much as I do!”

Bel Hommage is available now for purchase on iTunes

Sources: Electronic Urban Report , CBS News,