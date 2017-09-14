Quotes from the Motherland

By Mikel Kwaku Oshi Holt

Last week I offered a few “Holtisms” for young Black men. This week I’m going back to the source of wisdom and knowledge—the Motherland: Africa—for proverbs and words of wisdom for brothers and sister of all ages.

Life originated in Africa, and thus it is only logical to assume we are Nyame’s (God) chosen.

Thus it should not be surprising that the Motherland is the fountain for wisdom and truth. It would be impossible to provide more than a small sample of that insight in this forum, but following is enough to hopefully motivate you to conduct your own research and study:

• Learning expands great souls. ~ Namibian

• To get lost is to learn the way.

• By crawling a child learns to stand.

• If you close your eyes to facts, you will learn through accidents.

• He who learns, teaches. ~ Ethiopian

• Wealth, if you use it, comes to an end; learning, if you use it, increases. ~ Swahili (East African)

• You always learn a lot more when you lose than when you win.

• You learn how to cut down trees by cutting them down. ~ Bateke

• The wise create proverbs for fools to learn, not to repeat.

• What you help a child to love can be more important than what you help him to learn.

• By the time the fool has learned the game, the players have dispersed. ~Ashanti

• One who causes others misfortune also teaches them wisdom.

• You do not teach the paths of the forest to an old gorilla. ~Congolese

• What you learn is what you die with.

• Instruction in youth is like engraving in stone. ~Moroccan

• When you follow in the path of your father, you learn to walk like him. ~Ashanti

• Ears that do not listen to advice, accompany the head when it is chopped off.

• Advice is a stranger; if he’s welcome he stays for the night; if not, he leaves the same day. ~Malagasy

• Where there are experts there will be no lack of learners. ~Swahili

• Peace is costly but it is worth the expense. ~Kenyan

• War has no eyes ~ Swahili

• When a king has good counselors, his reign is peaceful. ~Ashanti

• Peace does not make a good ruler. ~Botswana

• A fight between grasshoppers is a joy to the crow. ~ Lesotho

• There can be no peace without understanding. ~Senegalese

• Milk and honey have different colors, but they share the same house peacefully.

• If you can’t resolve your problems in peace, you can’t solve war. ~ Somalian

• When there is peace in the country, the chief does not carry a shield. ~Ugandan

• When two elephants fight, it is the grass that gets trampled. ~ Swahili

• Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far. ~ West African

• He who thinks he is leading and has no one following him is only taking a walk. ~ Malawian

• An army of sheep led by a lion can defeat an army of lions led by a sheep. ~ Ghanaian

• He who is destined for power does not have to fight for it. ~ Ugandan

• Do not forget what is to be a sailor because of being a captain yourself. ~ Tanzanian

• Without a leader, black ants are confused. ~Ugandan

• He who refuses to obey cannot command.

~ Kenyan

• He who fears the sun will not become chief. ~Ugandan

• A large chair does not make a king. ~ Sudanese proverb

• Because he lost his reputation, he lost a kingdom. ~ Ethiopian proverb

• Where a woman rules, streams run uphill. ~ Ethiopian

• A leader who does not take advice is not a leader. ~ Kenyan

• If the cockroach wants to rule over the chicken, then it must hire the fox as a body-guard. ~ Sierra Leone

• Two ants do not fail to pull one grasshopper. ~ Tanzanian

• A single bracelet does not jingle. ~ Congolese

• A single stick may smoke, but it will not burn. ~ African

• If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.

• A family is like a forest, when you are outside it is dense, when you are inside you see that each tree has its place.

• A united family eats from the same plate. ~ Baganda

• A family tie is like a tree, it can bend but it cannot break.

• If I am in harmony with my family, that’s success. ~ Ute

• Brothers love each other when they are equally rich. ~ African

• Dine with a stranger but save your love for your family. ~ Ethiopian

• There is no fool who is disowned by his family.

• Home affairs are not talked about on the public square.

• If relatives help each other, what evil can hurt them?

• He who earns calamity, eats it with his family.

• The old woman looks after the child to grow its teeth and the young one in turn looks after the old woman when she loses her teeth. ~ Akan (Ghana, Ivory Coast)

• When brothers fight to the death, a stranger inherits their father’s estate. ~ Ibo

• Children are the reward of life.

• To be without a friend is to be poor indeed.

~ Tanzanian

• Hold a true friend with both hands.

• The friends of our friends are our friends.

~ Congolese

• A friend is someone you share the path with.

• Show me your friend and I will show you your character.

• Return to old watering holes for more than water; friends and dreams are there to meet you.

• Between true friends even water drunk together is sweet enough.

• A small house will hold a hundred friends.

• A close friend can become a close enemy

• Bad friends will prevent you from having good friends.~ Gabon

• It is no shame at all to work for money. ~ A

• He who loves money must labor. ~ Mauritania

• By labor comes wealth. ~ Yoruba

• Poverty is slavery. ~Somalia

• One cannot both feast and become rich.

~ Ashanti

• One cannot count on riches. ~ Somalia

• Money is sharper than the sword. – Ashanti

• A man’s wealth may be superior to him.

~ Cameroon

• The rich are always complaining. ~ Zulu

• The wealth which enslaves the owner isn’t wealth. ~ Yoruba

• The poor man and the rich man do not play together. ~ Ashanti

• Lack of money is lack of friends; if you have money at your disposal, every dog and goat will claim to be related to you. ~ Yoruba

• With wealth one wins a woman. ~ Uganda

• Dogs do not actually prefer bones to meat; it is just that no one ever gives them meat. ~ Akan

• A real family eats the same cornmeal. ~ Bayombe

• If your cornfield is far from your house, the birds will eat your corn. ~ Congo

• Money can’t talk, yet it can make lies look true. ~ South Africa

• Money is not the medicine against death.

~ Ghana

• He who receives a gift does not measure. ~ Africa

• Much wealth brings many enemies. – Swahili

• There is no one who became rich because he broke a holiday, no one became fat because he broke a fast. ~ Ethiopia

• What you give you get, ten times over. ~ Yoruba

• Greed loses what it has gained. ~ Africa

• You become wise when you begin to run out of money. ~ Ghana

• If ten cents does not go out, it does not bring in one thousand. ~ Ghana

• You should not hoard your money and die of hunger. – Ghana

• Wealth diminishes with usage; learning increases with use. ~ Nigeria

• Wisdom is not like money to be tied up and hidden. ~ Akan

• Having a good discussion is like having riches ~ Kenya

• Knowledge is better than riches. ~ Cameroon

• You must act as if it is impossible to fail. ~ Ashanti

• Do not let what you cannot do tear from your hands what you can. ~ Ashanti

• One who plants grapes by the road side, and one who marries a pretty woman, share the same problem. ~Ethiopian

• Beautiful from behind, ugly in front. ~Uganda

• The skin of the leopard is beautiful, but not his heart. ~Baluba

• Ugliness with a good character is better than beauty. ~Nigerian

• A beautiful one hurts the heart.

• Anyone who sees beauty and does not look at it will soon be poor. ~Yoruba

• The surface of the water is beautiful, but it is no good to sleep on. ~Ghanaian

• If there is character, ugliness becomes beauty; if there is none, beauty becomes ugliness. ~Nigerian

• You are beautiful, but learn to work, for you cannot eat your beauty. ~Congolese

• The one who loves an unsightly person is the one who makes him beautiful. ~Ganda Proverb

• Having beauty doesn’t mean understanding the perseverance of marriage. ~African Proverb

• You are beautiful because of your possessions. ~Baguirmi

• Every woman is beautiful until she speaks. ~Zimbabwean

• Three things cause sorrow to flee; water, green trees, and a beautiful face. ~Moroccan

• A beautiful thing is never perfect. ~Egyptian

• Patience is the mother of a beautiful child. ~Bantu

• There is no beauty but the beauty of action.

~Moroccan

• Judge not your beauty by the number of people who look at you, but rather by the number of people who smile at you.

• A pretty face and fine clothes do not make character. ~Congolese

• Youth is beauty, even in cattle. ~Egyptian

• A pretty basket does not prevent worries. ~Congolese

• It’s those ugly caterpillars that turn into beautiful butterflies after seasons.

• The most beautiful fig may contain a worm. ~Zulu

• It is only a stupid cow that rejoices at the prospect of being taken to a beautiful abattoir.

• A woman who pursues a man for sex loses her spiritual beauty

• A chicken with beautiful plumage does not sit in a corner.

• he cook does not have to be a beautiful woman. ~Shona

• Beautiful words don’t put porridge in the pot. ~Botswana

• She is beautiful; she has love, understands; she respects herself and others; everyone likes, loves and honors her; she is a goddess

• There is always a winner even in a monkey’s beauty contest.

• Dress up a stick and it’ll be a beautiful bride. Kemetic

• An ugly child of your own is more to you than a beautiful one belonging to your neighbor. ~Ganda

• Even the colors of a chameleon are for survival not beauty.

• Beautiful discourse is rarer than emerald ~ yet it can be found among the servant girls at the grindstones. Kemetic

• When a once-beautiful piece of cloth has turned into rags, no one remembers that it was woven by Ukwa master weavers. ~Igbo

• A woman’s polite devotion is her greatest beauty.

• There are many colorful flowers on the path of life, but the prettiest have the sharpest thorns.

• He who marries a beauty marries trouble. ~Nigerian

• Despite the beauty of the moon, sun and the stars, the sky also has a threatening thunder and striking lightening.

• Getting only a beautiful woman is like planting a vine on the roadside everyone feeds on it.

• Greatness and beauty do not belong to the gods alone. ~Nigerian

• Roosters’ tail feathers: pretty but always behind. ~Malagasy

• Beauty is not sold and eaten. ~Nigerian

• She is like a road – pretty, but crooked. ~Cameroonian

• Why they like an ugly person takes long for a beautiful person to know

• If you find “Miss This Year” beautiful, then you’ll find “Miss Next Year” even more so. ~Nigerian

• The beauty of a woman becomes useless if there is no one to admire it.

• He who loves the vase loves also what is inside.

• It’s much easier to fall in love than to stay in love

• Coffee and love taste best when hot. ~ Ethiopian

• Where there is love there is no darkness. ~Burundian

• If you are ugly you must either learn to dance or make love.

~ Zimbabwean

• Pretend you are dead and you will see who really loves you

• To love the king is not bad, but a king who loves you is better.

~ Wolof

•A happy man marries the girl he loves, but a happier man loves the girl he marries.

More sayings from the Motherland next week!