R. Kelly Is Being Sued by Mississippi Deputy For Sleeping With His Wife

Remember back in 2002 when R. Kelly was allegedly involved sexually with a minor? Well, it seems like R. Kelly has found himself in another pickle, but this time it’s with a married woman and her husband.

Kenny Bryant, husband of the woman Kelly is allegedly having an affair with, Asia Childress, is suing the I’m a Flirt singer for damages. The lawsuit reads:

“[The] plaintiff and Childress lived together as husband and wife and cohabited together happily until the wrongful actions of defendants which irreparably injured said relationship.”

Bryant is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of an undisclosed amount and hopes to “punish [R. Kelly], make an example of him to others, and to deter him and other similarly situated defendants from engaging in adulterous conduct in the future, in the service of public interest.”

Filing the lawsuit on April 21, and after a 6 month period of having no sex with his wife, Bryant also alleges that RnB singer gave his wife the sexually transmitted disease Chlamydia.

Bryant was already aware of the two lovers prior to their wedding in July of 2012. Bryant obviously felt comfortable enough to drop everything in Mississippi and move to Atlanta after his wife convinced him that she and Kelly were over, and that the move would contribute to her growing career. It only took three months until the two love birds were back at it again.

An October concert brought the two back together and Bryant was left again feeling betrayed by his wife and disrespected by the celebrity.

The Lawsuit adds:

“Each time R. Kelly would have a concert in a nearby state, Childress would disappear to unite with her lover. Time after time, R. Kelly cuckolded Bryant, with blatant disregard for Bryant’s and Childress’ vows.”

Depite Childress’ claim to be done with the Kelly, Childress has since then filed for divorce in the marriage. Bryant said in the lawsuit that his attempts to keep the marriage together were ineffective because he “could not prevail against R. Kelly’s continued sexual overtures to Childress.”

Sources: Paul Farrell (Heavy), Yesha Callahan (The Root)