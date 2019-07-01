Racism: What’s the Cure?

Racism is still a thing, believe it or not. Many people still judge and treat people differently simply because of their skin. Many opportunities are still hidden in neighborhoods that need it most. People are still getting locked up for things they didn’t do because of their complexion. I mean racism is everywhere and has always been.

Everyone’s buzzing about Lizzo and her incident at Summerfest. She says her team was attacked by a third party security agency just last week. She went on to explain that they feel this was an act out of racism. Summerfest is investigating the issue and plans to stand against racism if it comes down to it. Though this is only one incident of many.

For example, the When They See Us movie gave us an intense but clear understanding of some of the unjust things that happened to people of color and other minorities years ago. 5 kids (young teens) were wrongfully charged and forced to take responsibility for a crime that they never committed let alone knew about in 1989. Because of it, these men are all forced to live with this for the rest of their lives. The money they were awarded will never get their lives back.

Or who is George Zimmerman and the people in office who allowed him to get away with murdering 17 year old Trayvon Martin. Or the justice system that allowed the killer of Sandra Bland walk free. Or slavery. I mean the list goes on.

There is no way to deny that racism is alive. It is. But more importantly, knowing that it’s alive, how can we begin to eliminate racism? Is it even possible. Is the solution to march and protest? Is it to speak out? Retaliate with violence?

Granted no matter the technique, we won’t be able to reach absolutely everyone but we will be able to affect the masses. Me, personally, I believe it’s going to take quite a bit to end racism and honestly it gonna start the same place it began years ago— at home. It starts w breaking traditions and learning to mingle better w different nationalities.

As a black girl, growing up attending a suburban school, I learned a lot. I went to the same school district from K5 to graduation. When I started school there was 0 to 2 black kids to a class. But when I left a good 50-60% was minorities to a class. Granted in Kindergarten my first friend was blind, for the most part I had lots of white (Caucasian) friends for a while.

But as I grew into a teen I began to notice a change. Sure, I began connecting with way more people my complexion and ethnicity but I felt a change. For instance, when Obama was running for president I begin to hear culturally insensitive comments from some of the white kids I use to hang with. Even back then I was shocked. But this let me know for sure that they must have been taught something by someone. Parents or friends or even parents of their friends. Someone stepped in and formed this way of thinking.

With that being said it’s going to take some work to kill racism because if it doesn’t start at home it has to start everywhere else. Of course it starts in the media. Highlighting more black excellence and confirming black is beautiful. It starts in the workplace; providing opportunities that welcome all nationalities at equal salaries.

It starts in the courtroom; having elected officials from all sorts of backgrounds. It starts in the music; with real creatives, positive vibes, and positive messages and even multicultural collaborations like rapper Lil’ Nas X did with Billie Cyrus. It starts with education; providing public school systems with enough budgets to make an impact on the less fortunate.

Most importantly it starts with the conversation. We can’t move pass something that never was addressed. And it’s not completely up to the victims. More white people have to take the stand with blacks and other nationalities. If you’re in a room with the problem and you never address it, you’re just as much guilty as the problem at hand.

So collectively let’s do more, be more, and learn more so we can grow together.

Much love.