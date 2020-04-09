Radio One Hosts a COVID-19 National Day of Prayer on Good Friday, April 10

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – April 9, 2020 – RADIO ONE today announced a national day of prayer campaign to be held on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. The Radio One COVID-19 National Day of Prayer, #OneinPrayer, will feature syndicated radio personalities, Erica Campbell, host of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Willie Moore, Jr. of the Willie Moore, Jr. Show and Darlene McCoy, host of the Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy, joined by gospel music artists, pastors and special guests to pray for the country and world as it confronts the effects of the global pandemic.

Among the participants in the prayer campaign are: Grammy Award winning hip hop artist Lecrae; civil rights leader and president of the National Action Network, Rev. Al Sharpton; civil rights leader and founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Rev. Jesse Jackson; Pastor John Gray; film and television producer, New York Times best-selling author and minister, Devon Franklin; minister Cora Jakes Coleman; best-selling author and ministry leader, Dr. Cindy Trimm; multi-award-winning gospel artists Pastor Donnie McClurkin; Pastor Smokie Norful; Pastor Charles Jenkins; the Prince of Praise, Byron Cage; Tasha Cobbs-Leonard; go spel singer, rapper and producer, Canton Jones; and Pastor Mike, Jr. They will join the on-air personalities live on the Radio One Praise stations each hour from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and live on Instagram, at the bottom of each hour. The goal is to unite the country together to pray for our leaders, the healthcare professionals on the frontlines, families whose loved ones have been diagnosed or lost due to the virus, and all Americans and businesses who are reeling from the uncertainty caused by this global pandemic.

“During these challenges times, I am grateful that our company can serve as a voice of hope and a vehicle of prayer for our world as it faces this global pandemic,” said Cathy Hughes, Chairwoman, Urban One, Inc. “It is especially meaningful since so many churches will not be able to hold traditional Good Friday and Easter services due to the social distancing mandates. As a company, we are honored to provide an opportunity to join arms with our gospel artists and the faith community in prayer. This is what service and community are all about.”

