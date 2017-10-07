Rapper Nelly Arrested and Later Released for Allegedly Raping Woman on Tour Bus

Grammy award winner, Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested Saturday after police officers received a phone call from a distressed woman saying the rapper raped her.

CNN reports the incident took place Friday night, October 6th, following a concert in Auburn, Washington, police said in a statement.

Nelly was booked for investigation of rape in the second-degree and released a few hours later.

Scott Rosenblum, Nelly’s attorney has publicly stated that the “allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness.”

According to a report from the police department in nearby Auburn, the call was made at 3:48 a.m. This happened just hours after Nelly performed at the White River Amphitheater in King County.

After being released, the rapper released a series of tweets denying any allegations and apologized to his fans and supporters.

Rosenblum told the Associated Press in an email:

“Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

This story is still developing