Reader’s Response Front Page MCJ Story

Reader’s response to this article

Mr. Wilson, have you no decency sir? Per the article “Summer Grant’s

daughters Summara and Summaia, who were fourth and second graders, went to

Chapel Hill Christian School for years.” And now with 30 days left in the

school year you boot them out by way of an arbitrary and capricious

decision. Where do you come off snooping into a person’s private life and

where does that power come from? I also noticed {by the way} that your

entire staff is caucasian. Is this one of your “many” reasons? What does

it matter if the children were born with different fathers? Why are you

punishing them for circumstances that are beyond their control. From the

video Summara and Summaia appear to be well behaved and educated children.

Their mother has done a fine job along with the school as well. I don’t

know the marital history of Summer Grant nor is it any of my business but

how dare you charge her with adultery? What evidence have you presented?

And who appointed you to do so? Re-admit the children immediately sir and

then pray for forgiveness during this Holy Week. You and the school will be

all the better.

As a reminder look at how Jesus handled the situation…

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=5BXlLfcaApE