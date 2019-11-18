Reasons You Should Use a Daily Planner

You ever felt like you were completely discombobulated? You ever been so worried about what you have to do that you forget the things that you were actually supposed to do? Do you ever find yourself double booking yourself or do you ever find yourself setting goals but never accomplishing them?

All of these issues can be fixed with a simple planner. Sometimes people think only business owners or students need planners but it has been proving to be a great source in more occasions than one.

Here’s a few reasons you should keep your daily planner near:

Helps With Time Management

It’s extremely easy to forget the little details that matter throughout the day. Granted there’s 1,440 minutes in a day, every minute truly counts. Using a planner allows you to schedule each event, appointment, errand, and task, so that you know what to expect without running out of time. Setting specific due dates and deadlines for everything helps you stay on track. Planners allow you to schedule your me time and family time as well. I wise man once told me, “What doesn’t get scheduled, doesn’t get done.” He’s been right ever since.

Improves Your Productivity

This is important for your personal and professional life. Many people think of productivity as it relates to their job. But you should also want to be productive at home and everywhere else. This includes cleaning, washing, and organizing but not limited to. You may have kids so it may be helping with homework or reading with them— even scheduling fundays and special events. Regardless of what it is, planners help you to stay on track with each task and also helps you to move on to the next one efficiently and effectively.

More Time for Creative Activities and Breaks

Staying on top of your duties and appointments is a must. With a planner, it’s made a lot easier. Because you schedule all the important tasks, you leave room for extra activities. It’s important to schedule time to essentially do nothing. Your brain needs and deserves a break sometimes so give it just that. Some people use planners and get super creative with it, by adding stickers, pictures, and other decorative items. After all your planner is for your tasks, duties, and visions to come to life.

Reduces Stress

People stress all the time and honestly, stress has many forms, but one of the most common forms is the feeling of being overwhelmed. It’s easy to find yourself stressed due to a hectic schedule, having too many demands, or just putting too much on your plate. Although many people may make you feel like you must make room for what they want you to do, you have to stay leveled in what you need to accomplish first. Make yourself a priority. Put YOU on your calendar. Be sure to schedule self-care activities.

Reflect

One of the biggest reasons I personally use my planner is because my years need to be accounted for. I need to be able to visually see where my time went, what was happening when, what I need to do more of, and what or who I need to cut out. Time is extremely valuable. It’s that one thing that we never get back. We only have one life to live so it’s essential that we live it well.

Go get you a planner and stay on your A game in 2020.