Happy Monday! Yes, it’s Monday already and I know what you’re thinking. You’re probably in your bed this morning wishing there was more weekend to the work week. Well I must say, you are not alone. Oh how so many of us wish we had more play time on our hands.

But since that isn’t the case, it’s time to start the week the right way. Yes. Yes. Today is a new day; another chance at life; possibly a new beginning. It’s time to embrace the rising of the sun and take full advantage of the day at hand.

So you typically get up, get ready, and get to work, right? Well today is the perfect day to take a look at what’s been working for you on a weekly basis. I challenge you to take some time today and look at every aspect of your life and determine if you’re pleased in that area. I’m not saying be late but I’m saying take a moment for you today.

Ask yourself in all honesty: are you pleased with your mind, body, and spirit? Are you happy with your physical, spiritual, and emotional side? If you are what have you been doing to keep you in that positive place? Do more of that. If you’re not happy, what is it that has been getting in the way of your progress in those areas? What can you afford to eliminate?

Next, ask yourself if you’re pleased with your career and finances. Are you meeting your goals? Are you taking the next step that going to put you in a place of elevation? Are you making the income you want to make? If not, what can you do to hit those goals? Find new employment, another job, or start a side business that can guarantee some sort of revenue. We all know that our financial situation can stress us out the most. That’s what’s it’s extremely important to set financial goals and hold yourself accountable.

The last thing I want you to reflect on is your purpose. Do you feel that you’re living your best life or are you just existing? Our world today tends to make us think living and existing is all the same. When in reality, living has a lot more to do with purpose in comparison to existing.

To exist simple means you’re breathing, you’re here, you’re alive. But to live is to be intentional. Living is when you have found a purpose to exist. It’s knowing that there’s a reason you’re alive, despite all that you’ve been through, there is a reason for every season.

Reflecting on these things can ultimately drive you to a better place. When you begin to focus on you and pay more attention to what’s working on you’re life, you begin to feel better about where you’re going. Knowing you’re happy, living with purpose, and on track with your goals is the ultimate motivation.

It’s important to check on you. It’s important to hold yourself accountable and to be pleased in the process of progressing. So today take the time out to reflect and adjust. No one is perfect nor do you have to be to live a great life. You just have to be intentional. So today, learn to be intentional. It will take you so many places you never thought you would go.