Register now for 10th Annual Girls’ Day at City Hall

Young women looking to find out more about a future in public service and leadership can now register to have the opportunity to meet and be inspired by a number of local leaders during the 10th Annual Girls’ Day at City Hall, hosted on Thursday, March 12th by Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs, Chantia Lewis and Nikiya Dodd.

Space is limited , and registration for Girls’ Day ends at the close of business on Wednesday, February 26th or upon capacity. Registration MUST be completed online and the online registration form can be accessed at Milwaukee.gov/girlsdayreg.

Attendees must be pre-registered as there will be no on-site registration, and the event program will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information about registering for Girls’ Day please contact Arlisia McHenry, Event & Outreach Coordinator, by phone at (414) 286-2206 or by email at [email protected].

The event will include panel discussions and workshops in addition to opportunities for active engagement and involvement with several public service-oriented organizations and entities focused on young women and led by women.