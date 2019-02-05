Register now for 9th annual Girls’ Day at City Hall

Young women looking to find out more about a future in public service and leadership can now register to have the opportunity to meet and be inspired by a number of local leaders during the 9th annual Girls’ Day at City Hall, hostedon Thursday, March 14by Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs, Chantia Lewis and Nikiya Dodd.

Space is limited , and registration for Girls’ Day endsat the close of business on Wednesday, February 27 or upon capacity. The online registrationform can be accessed at milwaukee.gov/commoncouncil/District6/girlsdayreg.

Registration check-in on the day of the event starts at 8:30 a.m. and attendees must be pre-registered as there will be no on-site registration, and the program will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information about registering for Girls’ Day please see the attached flyeror contact the office of Ald. Milele A. Coggsat 286-2994 or Akuwa Dantzler at [email protected].

The event will include panel discussions and workshops in addition to opportunities for active engagement and involvement with several public service-oriented organizations and entities focused on young women and led by women.