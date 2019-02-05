Register now for 9th annual Girls’ Day at City Hall

Young women looking to find out more about a future in public service and leadership can now register to have the opportunity to meet and be inspired by a number of local leaders during the 9th annual Girls’ Day at City Hall, hostedon Thursday, March 14by Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs, Chantia Lewis and Nikiya Dodd.
Space is limited, and registration for Girls’ Day endsat the close of business on Wednesday, February 27 or upon capacity. The online registrationform can be accessed at milwaukee.gov/commoncouncil/District6/girlsdayreg.
Registration check-in on the day of the event starts at 8:30 a.m. and attendees must be pre-registered as there will be no on-site registration, and the program will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For additional information about registering for Girls’ Day please see the attached flyeror contact the office of Ald. Milele A. Coggsat 286-2994 or Akuwa Dantzler at [email protected].
The event will include panel discussions and workshops in addition to opportunities for active engagement and involvement with several public service-oriented organizations and entities focused on young women and led by women.
Leave a Reply