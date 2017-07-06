Registered Nurse/ Entrepreneur’s “Milky Mama” Product Line Has Helped 10,000+ Breastfeeding Moms Make More Breastmilk

— Specially formulated treats help breastfeeding moms produce more milk —

Krystal Duhaney, a Registered Nurse, is taking the breastfeeding world by storm with her delicious lactation treats. Also a Certified Lactation Counselor, Krystal created Milky Mama in 2015 after struggling with her own milk supply following the birth of her second child.

To date, Milky Mama has helped over 10,000 breastfeeding mothers increase their milk supply with their lactation treats and breastfeeding support. Milky Mama has also been raved about by celebrities such as Coco Austin, Lauren London, Natalie Nunn, Jenna Jameson, and more.

Milky Mama’s product line includes lactation cookies, brownies, cookie mix, lattes, lemonade, iced tea oatmeal, and smoothie mix.

In addition, Milky Mama offers breastfeeding support by way of Facebook Live Chats, a free support group that takes place every Tuesday at noon. Additional classes include Breastfeeding 101, Booby Traps: Overcoming Breastfeeding Challenges, All About Pumping, and more.

Further details about the products and support available from Milky Mama can be found at www.milky-mama.com.

The media is invited to consider Milky Mama and Krystal Duhaney for interviews.

