Registration Deadline Extended: 9th Annual Girls’ Day at City Hall

The registration deadline for the 9th annual Girls’ Day at City Hall has been extended to Wednesday, March 6, 2019 by close of business or until capacity is reached.

Girls’ Day at City Hall, to be hosted on Thursday, March 14 by Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs, Chantia Lewis and Nikiya Dodd, is an opportunity for young women to find out more information about a future in public service and leadership by meeting a number of local leaders.

Potential participants must pre-register by Wednesday, March 6 as space is limited – there will be no on-site registration on March 14. The online registration form can be found atmilwaukee.gov/commoncouncil/District6/girlsdayreg.

The March 14 event will include panel discussions and workshops in addition to opportunities for active engagement and involvement with several public service-orientedorganizations and entities focused on young women and led by women.

Event check-in on March 14 starts at 8:30 a.m. – the program will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information about registering for Girls’ Day please see the flyer or contact the office of Ald. Milele A. Coggs at 286-2994 or Akuwa Dantzler at [email protected].