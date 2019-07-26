Registration underway for WHEDA Conference 2019

Madison –Registration is now underway for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Conference 2019. The conference takes place at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

“We have enlisted a wide range of highly skilled experts who are equipped to share the very latest industry information with attending developers, syndicators, asset managers, and property managers,” said WHEDA Executive Director Joaquin Altoro. “This highly-anticipated event brings together WHEDA’s amazing partners who are dedicated to expanding housing opportunities and small business growth all across Wisconsin.”

Speakers and panelists will discuss important items like WHEDA’s new State Housing Tax Credit program, expanding rural community development, Opportunity Zones, combatting NIMBYism, a Washington D.C. update, and much more.

There will also be a full day Tax Credit Compliance workshop that provides an overview of housing tax credits and related compliance requirements. As space is limited, individuals interested in this workshop must reserve a seat at the time of conference registration. In addition to the Tax Credit Compliance workshop, there will be many other topics of interest for asset managers and property managers.

Cofounder and CEO of Team Rubicon Jake Wood will deliver the keynote address. As a leading veteran advocate, Wood speaks around the country on the issues facing returning veterans. He played football for the Wisconsin Badgers for four years and was twice selected to the Academic All-Big Ten football team.

Our special guest, President and CEO and majority shareholder of Ross Business Development Mary Ross will discuss how to successfully manage properties set aside for low-income families.

To learn more and to register for the conference, go to https://www.wheda.com/ theconference/.

For over 45 years, WHEDA, as an independent state authority, has provided low-cost financing for housing and small business development in Wisconsin. Since 1972, WHEDA has financed more than 73,000 affordable rental units, helped more than 129,600 families purchase a home and made more than 29,000 small business and agricultural loan guarantees. For more information on WHEDA programs, visit wheda.com or call 800-334-6873.