Relax and Release

Thinking of how you want to feel in comparison to how you currently feel can be quite the task at times. Battling things like depression, bitterness, or any other mental illness can easily discourage any type of positive behavior. It can bring you displeasure, make you feel fatigued, and even prevent you from starting your day properly.

So many different events in life can trigger the feeling of sorrow, anger, doubt, and bitterness. Granted everyone has their own journey and issues to maintain, often times life tends to throw obstacles at you when things already seem to be out of place. However, how you react to those obstacles is detrimental to your character.

It’s imperative that our state of mind is well taken care of. Emotional intelligence is a constant fight. It’s important that emotions are well disciplined; for emotional reactions often times aren’t the best decisions.

Getting help is slowly but surely becoming a need of the norm. In 2008 a study published in the University of Cincinnati Law Review suggests that CEOs may be at twice the risk of developing depression compared to the general population. This leaves much room for mental health education and encouragement for professional health.

MentalHealth.gov suggest many reasons to take care of your mental health and wellness on their site.

They mentioned that positive mental health allows people to:

* Realize their full potential

* Cope with the stresses of life

* Work productively

* Make meaningful contributions to their communities

They included ways to maintain positive mental health which included:

* Getting professional help if you need it

* Connecting with others

* Staying positive

* Getting physically active

* Helping others

* Getting enough sleep

* Developing coping skills

Although sometimes the fear of getting help easily scares us, the benefits of obtaining the help is incomparable. There is nothing more precious than your mind. Your state of mind is everything. It’s what keeps you going. It’s what gives you reason to. It’s how you understand and perceive the world. It’s the key to your happiness.

Accepting that you have an issue is a step forward. It may in fact be the hardest step. Why? Because it’s a lot easier to smile and say nothing is wrong when you’re suffering on the inside. Plus, your friends want to be there for you. They want to help you. They want you happy.

If you find yourself being aware of your mental battles. The next step is to speak out about it, even if it’s first to a friend. Tell someone. If you don’t trust anyone with your burdens find a professional and book an appointment. Your mental health matters more than anything.